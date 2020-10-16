Govt to offer citizens COVID-19 vaccine derived from three sources

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The government will provide citizens the COVID-19 vaccine sourced from purchasing deals with Chinese and British firms, supply from international organization, and domestic Red and White vaccine production.

The Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Health Ministry, Foreign Affairs Ministry, and State Enterprises Ministry have secured purchase deals with Chinese vaccine manufacturers — Sinovac and Sinopharm — and British manufacturer AstraZeneca, the Health Ministry noted in a statement here on Friday.

Moreover, the government has collaborated with international institutions, including Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunization (GAVI), to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine supply.

Furthermore, local researchers continue to work on production on the Red and White vaccine using the novel coronavirus strain that has swept across Indonesia.

“While awaiting the availability of the Red and White vaccine, projected to be ready only on early 2022, we will use (the vaccine) purchased from Chinese and British companies. This is since these vaccines should be administered twice, and we will first prioritize medical workers on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19,” Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto stated.

Vaccine supply from Chinese and British companies are expected to reach 70 percent of the country’s population. CEPI and GAVI will fulfill some 20 percent of the supply, while the remaining 10 percent will be met from local vaccine production.

Indonesia has secured a commitment of 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from UK-based pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca for delivery in 2021.

Source: Antara News