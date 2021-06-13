Govt to complete new Demangan watergate construction by end of 2021

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry disclosed that it has set a target of completing the construction of new Demangan watergate in Sewu Village, Surakarta City, Central Java Province, by the end of this year.

Its construction has reached 68 percent completion, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said in a statement here on Sunday.

“New Demangan watergate construction got commenced in October 2020, and Insya Allah (God willing) it can have been finalised by the end of 2021. Now, the construction has reached 68 percent completion,” he said.

Basuki said, equipped with six pumps, the watergate would be functioned to manage the water flow of Pepe River, a tributary of Bengawan Solo River, to control flooding.

The old Demangan watergate, built in 1918, would become a heritage site, he said, adding that the ministry could build a green space, and develop it as a tourist site.

The new Demangan watergate construction project is conducted in two phases.

The phase 1 construction project, worth Rp41.7 billion, was commenced in 2019, and got completed while the phase 2, worth Rp71 billion, got started last year, and is expected to get completed by the end of this year.

Source: Antara News