Govt spokesman confirms 211 other Indonesians recovered from COVID-19

Some 211 other people testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Indonesia made a complete recovery as of Sunday, May 3, 2020, thereby taking the total to 1,876, a government spokesman noted.



“The number of deaths increased by 14 to reach 845,” government spokesman for the Handling of COVID-19 Achmad Yurianto stated during a press conference at the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Building in Jakarta on Sunday.



Yurianto noted that the number of patients under surveillance (PDPs) and people under surveillance (ODP) had reached 23,130 and 236,369 respectively.



Data indicated that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Indonesia had risen by 349 to reach 11,192, as of Sunday (May 3).



Yurianto noted that COVID-19 cases were reported in all 34 provinces in Indonesia.



The government had conducted testing of 112,965 swab samples taken from 83,012 people.



Yurianto stated that on the basis of the swab test, 11,192 people had tested positive for COVID-19, while 71,220 people tested negative for the virus.



Jakarta is still ranked first among the country’s 34 provinces in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases.



The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Jakarta surged by 67 to reach 4,463, the number of people recovering from the disease rose by 120 to reach 632, while those dying from the virus increased by six to reach 398.



To thwart the spread of COVID-19, the Jakarta provincial government has enforced large-scale social restrictions, effective from April 10 to April 22, 2020.



The large-scale social restrictions were based on Jakarta Governor’s Decision No. 33 of 2020 aimed at containing the coronavirus outbreak in the capital, with a population of over nine million.

Source: Antara News