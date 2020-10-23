Govt scraps passenger service charge for departures from 13 airports

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesian government took the decision to scrap passenger service charge (PSC) for passengers departing from 13 airports in the country under the stimulus to breathe new life into aviation and tourism industries.

“This stimulus is very positive since it will reduce the public’s burden. (With the stimulus), air tickets will become cheaper,” Muhammad Awaluddin, president director of state airport operator PT Angkasa Pura II, noted in a written statement released on Friday.

On Thursday (Oct 22, 2020), Director General of Air Transportation of the Transportation Ministry Novie Riyanto had signed a joint agreement with PT Angkasa Pura I, PT Angkasa Pura II, and the Indonesia National Air Carrier Association (INACA) on granting aviation stimulus pertaining to service tariffs for air passengers.

The decision to scrap PSC applies to domestic departures at the country’s 13 airports from October 23 to December 31, 2020.

With the stimulus, Awaluddin noted that the government will continue to pay the PSC to the PT Angkasa Pura II utilizing the state budget fund.

The PSC exemption applies to passengers departing from five airports under the management of Angkasa Pura II, including Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang, Kualanamu in Deli Serdang, Halim Perdanakusuma in Jakarta, and Silangit in Siborong-borong and Banyuwangi.

The PSC included in the air ticket of each passenger departing from Terminal 3 of the Soekarno-Hatta Airport currently amounts to Rp130 thousand; Terminal 2 of the Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Rp85 thousand; Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, Rp50 thousand; Silangit, Rp60 thousand; Banyuwang Airport, Rp65 thousand; and Kuala Namu Airport, Rp100 thousand. “With the stimulus, passengers are exempt from PSC,” he stated.

The PSC incentives are expected to encourage airlines to reopen and add domestic flight routes and increase flight frequencies as well as for airports to increase the utility of flight slot times.

“We believe the stimulus will facilitate aviation to optimally contribute to the economy and support the national economic recovery (PEN) Program,” he affirmed.

The stimulus is projected to have an impact on the mobility of passengers at airports and increase the load factor of aircraft, Awaluddin pointed out.

Source: Antara News