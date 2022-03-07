Govt plans more base transceiver stations in Jayawijaya

The Indonesian government is planning to build several base transceiver stations (BTS) in Jayawijaya district, Papua province, to help villagers get easy access to the Internet, an official has said.

Twenty of the 246 base transceiver stations that will be constructed in Jayawijaya district have been completed, Chief of the Jayawijaya District Communication and Informatics Office Arkilaus Windesi said here on Saturday.

“This year, we will try to prioritize (the construction of) base transceiver stations in border sub-districts so that local people can directly benefit from them,” he said.

The BTS construction had been obstructed since some local residents had not accepted the governments’ plan to offer the facility in their villages, he added.

“Some members of the community had limited knowledge. Earlier, they could not accept (BTS) but when we gave them good understanding about the advantage of BTS they could accept them,” he said.

With the local people accepting the construction of base transceiver stations, there will be no problem about customary rights for building them, he added.

“Up till now, the construction is still going on thanks to the support of the district head, sub-district heads, and village heads who have given understanding to the public,” he said.

Several materials for the construction of BTS have been sent from outside Papua to Jayawijaya, he informed.

“One of the advantages of base transceiver stations is that they can help students in the villages and sub-districts to find learning materials. Moreover, if they are studying at university, they can finish their assignments more quickly,” he said.

Source: Antara News