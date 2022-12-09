Govt outreach tourism sectors following false news of adultery article

The Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry stated that it would outreach the tourism industry in Indonesia to ensure no misleading information regarding how to treat tourists as a response to the rise of misleading and false news on the adultery article of the new criminal code.

According to the ministry’s statement received here on Friday, the government ensured that traveling in Indonesia is safe and enjoyable, and very respectful of guests and their personal matters.

The purpose of the adultery article is to secure and not violate the people’s private space, including for visiting tourists and investors, the ministry stated.

The rise of misleading and false news on the adultery article deemed harmful to tourism and investment sectors in Indonesia.

Earlier, the Dissemination Team of Indonesia’s New Criminal Code clarified that only the perpetrator’s spouse, parents, or children could file complaints against adultery in the new criminal code.

“The article on adultery in the new Criminal Code that will take effect three years later is the Absolute Complaint Offense. It means that only the husband or wife (for those who are married) or parents or children (for those who are not married) can make complaints,” the team’s spokesman Albert Aries said in a statement received on Thursday (Dec 9).

He stated there are no substantive changes in the article of the new criminal code compared to Article 284 on the old criminal code.

The only difference is in the addition of parties who have the right to file complaints, and even if they are proven true, there are alternative sanctions of no more than Rp10 million.

The spokesman noted that the new criminal code has never given additional administrative requirements for tourism players to question people about their marital status.

Aries affirmed that the law in Indonesia guarantees the people’s privacy without reducing respect for the values that the country holds. To this end, foreign tourists and investors do not need to worry about visiting and investing in Indonesia.

Earlier on Tuesday (Dec 6), the House of Representatives (DPR) passed the Criminal Code Bill into law during a plenary session of the parliament. At the session chaired by DPR deputy speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, legislators unanimously approved the bill’s passage.

Source: Antara News