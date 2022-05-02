Gov’t needs to add free homecoming buses to address fare hike

The government needs to increase the number of buses carrying Eid homecoming travelers as precautionary measures against bus fare hike, a lawmaker said.

“Bus fare hike is inevitable when demand increases, while the number of buses in services does mot increase,” member of the House of Representatives (DPR) Commission V Toriq Hidayat said in a written statement released on Sunday.

He feared the government’s failure to ensure bus operators’ compliance with the upper and lower bus tariffs will add to the public’s burden.

He realized the reasons behind the bus fare hike. One of the reasons is to offset the operational cost of the buses which usually have low load factor when returning from carrying Eid homecoming travelers to their hometowns.

However, he did not want bus operators to raise bus fare at will so that it exceeds the upper tariff.

“Therefore, I appeal to the Transportation Ministry to ensure that it will not happen. by, among others, making frequent impromptu visits to each main terminal and makeshift terminal during the homecoming exodus period,” he said.

For its part, the Transportation Ministry must increase the quota of buses serving homecoming travelers.

He opined the number of buses hired by the Transportation Ministry which reached 686 for Eid homecoming program is far from enough compared to the previous forecast.

“The Transportation Ministry can cooperate with regional governments and private parties in preparing buses for homecoming travelers. I believe the efforts to help the low and middle income homecomers will be worthy of praise from them,” he said.

Source: Antara News