Govt carries out various efforts to handle COVID-19 pandemic: Minister

Manado, North Sulawesi (ANTARA) – Acting Minister of Social Affairs Muhadjir Effendy has said the government has conducted various efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected Indonesia since the end of February 2020.

“This is our common duty and requires hard work from every element of the nation, especially by implementing the 3M movement, namely wearing a mask, washing hands and maintaining distance,” Muhadjir Effendy said while delivering his remarks on the commemoration of National Social Solidarity Day (HKSN) here on Saturday.

He called on every element of the nation to comply with health protocols and to stay at home, except for urgent needs.

He lauded the theme of the 2020 HKSN commemoration, namely ‘Social Solidarity Against COVID-19’ as it is very timely.

He called for the public concern and solidarity amid the COVID-19 pandemic because the COVID-19 handling is not only the responsibility of the government but every stakeholder of the nation.

Following the commemoration of the 2020 HKSN, the Minister of Social Affairs visited the Tumou Tou Netra Disability Center in Manado City.

The Minister presented Rp317,175 millions in funds for Social Rehabilitation Assistance (ATENSI) to alumni beneficiaries and students.

In the meantime, Indonesia on Friday (Dec 18) reported 6,689 fresh COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period, which brought the total case tally to 650,197 since the country announced its first infections on March 2, 2020. As per data from the National Task Force for COVID-19 Handling, the number of recoveries increased by 5,016 in the 24-hour period, taking the total number of patients recovering from the virus to 531,995.

The country also reported 124 fatalities across the nation, which brought the death toll to 19,514.

The health authorities examined specimens of 67,678 people, bringing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 6,674,683.

In general, the total number of suspected cases recorded per day stood at 62,717.

