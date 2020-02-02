Govt assures all Indonesians evacuated from Wuhan are healthy

All the evacuated Indonesians are confirmed to be healthy in accordance with the WHO standard procedures

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Presidential Spokesman Fadjroel Rachman assured that all Indonesians evacuated from the China’s city of Wuhan were declared healthy based on the standard of the World Health Organization (WHO) before they were airlifted from the city.

“All the evacuated Indonesians are confirmed to be healthy in accordance with the WHO standard procedures,” Rachman said in a short messages shared to journalists here on Sunday.

The government has carried out the humanitarian evacuation and transit observation based on the Presidential Instruction no. 4/2019 under the coordination of the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs and the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs.

Rachman expressed his gratitude for the support of all Indonesians in the evacuation process.

“Thank you for the sincere support of all Indonesian people. This has demonstrated the people’s sense of humanity to welcome 245 Indonesians home,” he added.

He called on people stay united to get through the tough times.

“Once again, let us work together, hand in hand to get through this tough time, for humanity. Welcome home,” he said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi said on Saturday that prior to their evacuation, the 245 Indonesians located in several areas in Hubei as well as five advance team members would undergo a series of health examinations to ensure they are healthy and did not contract the coronavirus.

She affirmed that health protocols will continue to be enforced since the situation is not an abnormal one.

“This discipline is imposed, including at the time of arrival and thereafter. The health protocol also applies strictly to the crew and aircraft following their arrival,” she explained.

Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto pointed to the application of a transit observation procedure in line with the protocol of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The transit observation protocol will observe those who are healthy rather than those who have been affected,” he noted, adding that the ministry will continue to supervise the process.

Source: ANTARA News