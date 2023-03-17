Governor visits Victoria, Australia to explore cooperation

Makassar, South Sulawesi (ANTARA) – Governor of South Sulawesi Andi Sudirman Sulaiman met Governor of Victoria, Australia, Linda Dessau, on Thursday (March 16), to discuss the potential for cooperation in various sectors, including natural and human resources.”Alhamdulillah (Thank God), we were welcomed warmly. We met with Governor of Victoria, Linda Dessau,” Sulaiman stated here on Friday. t the meeting, Sulaiman highlighted the various natural and human resources owned by the province, including commodities that can be cultivated and developed. “We discussed opportunities for cooperation in education, renewable energy, transportation, and others,” Sulaiman remarked. Meanwhile, Dessau, who welcomed his visit, said the discussion aimed at finding common interests between South Sulawesi Province and the State of Victoria. “For a productive discussion of common interests, including in education, business, and renewable energy,” Dessau, who is the 29th Governor of Victoria and the first female to hold the position, stated. In Melbourne, Australia, Sulaiman was extended a reception to attend a British traditional afternoon tea, as Australia is one of the British Commonwealth countries. Sulaiman has been in Australia for several days in order to strengthen opportunities for cooperation with the “Kangaroo Country.” Sulaiman said he and his delegation held a very promising meeting for the future involvement of Australian investors, especially from the State of Victoria, in South Sulawesi. The meeting was facilitated by the Australian Indonesian Business Council (AIBC) and the Australia Indonesia Centre (AIC). Last week, on March 10, the city administration of Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi, along with the Australian Consulate-General there expressed commitment to fight for gender equality in commemorating International Women’s Day (IWD) 2023. Deputy Mayor of Makassar Fatmawati Rusdi stated that this year’s IWD commemoration is an occasion that should not be missed since several women’s rights had yet to be voiced. The IWD 2023 commemoration was attended by the Australian Consul General in Makassar, Bronwyn Robbins.

