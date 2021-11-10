Governor of West Sumatra Mahyeldi called on the public to boost fish consumption as a means to create a new, smart generation free of stunting.

“Consumption of fish offers many benefits, including fulfilling the nutritional needs to support the birth of a healthy and intelligent young generation, avoiding the risk of stunting, and supporting the economy,” he noted in Padang, West Sumatra, on Tuesday.

Mahyeldi remarked that currently, the stunting rate among West Sumatrans was quite high, at 27 percent. Hence, the government is making varied efforts to suppress and also eradicate it, including by encouraging people to consume fish more frequently.

Based on the Global Nutrition Report, Indonesia is included in 17 countries that have nutritional problems, including stunting, being underweight, and obesity.

“As for the people of West Sumatra, fish consumption reaches only 39 percent. This (figure) has not reached the target. Hence, it is necessary to take steps to unite all stakeholders to encourage an increase in fish consumption, starting from our families and the people around us,” he noted.

The fish eating campaign is a national-scale program to increase fish consumption among members of the public that plays an important role in the process of strengthening national food security.

The Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Office launched some programs to encourage fish consumption, such as all-fish cooking competitions, and fish-based meal innovation competition and coaching or development of the area with the reported stunting rate.

Moreover, the high consumption of fish will increase the demand for the commodity.

It can boost the development of fisheries businesses, ranging from aquaculture and capture fishing to processing.

“With the development of the fishery business, the price of fishery products will be stable, it will help to absorb more labor, and grow industries and other supporting businesses, so that they can drive the economy,” he affirmed.

On the occasion, Governor Mahyeldi also stipulated the Management of the Forum for Increasing Fish Consumption (Forikan) in West Sumatra in accordance with the Governor’s Decree Number 523.6 – 335 – 2021.

West Sumatra’s efforts to reduce the stunting rate, through fish consumption to provide nutrients, aligns with the national efforts to resolve the issue.

Head of the National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN) Hasto Wardoyo had noted that as many as two million children were at risk of stunting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Wardoyo, one of the factors that caused this was the fact that many Indonesian women suffer from anemia.

At least 36.3 percent of young women are currently deemed anemic in the country, he added.

The high rate of anemia is due to an improper lifestyle, attributed to incorrect or extreme diet to the extent that the body starts experiencing nutrient deficiencies, among others, he stated.

