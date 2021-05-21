Government’s steps to boost travelers’ screening are praiseworthy

Purwokerto (ANTARA) – Field epidemiologist at the Jenderal Soedirman University (Unsoed), Dr Yudhi Wibowo, believes that the government’s efforts to increase screening of travelers during the reverse flow after Eid al-Fitr 2021 should be commended.

“I think this policy is very good at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and averting a spike in cases after Lebaran,” Wibowo noted here on Friday.

By stepping up the screening of travelers, their health status will be known.

“If it turns out that a traveler is positive for COVID-19, then they can be urged to temporarily cancel their trip until they are declared free of COVID-19,” he remarked.

Hence, the transmission of COVID-19 can be prevented.

Meanwhile, the expert also praised the various antigen testing services in areas for travelers returning to urban areas. “For instance, free antigen services for travelers are provided by the police at bus terminals in Purbalingga, Banjarnegara, and various other areas. The services are a good policy to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and provide comfort to them during their trip,” he noted.

The antigen test service at the terminal is part of a centralized activity conducted by the Police Headquarters as part of the security program, labeled Operation Ketupat Candi 2021.

In addition, health checks are offered by the government at various strategic points.

“With this responsive step, we expect the spread of COVID-19 to be minimized and the spike in COVID-19 cases after Lebaran 2021 to be prevented,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the government had earlier enforced restrictions on the people’s mobility by necessitating them to hold a negative COVID-19 test letter, for which samples were taken within 24 hours of having started traveling.

Such rules are listed in the Addendum to the COVID-19 Task Force Circular Letter Number 13 of 2021.

That obligation applies to all passengers using various modes of transportation on May 18-24, 2021. In addition, the government has increased the number of random medical tests at various strategic points.

In its implementation, such efforts are further tightened by increasing testing at several strategic isolation points and increasing the number of guard personnel.

