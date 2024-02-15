Government Savings Bank is ready to lend to cooperatives at low interest rates.



Bangkok, Government Savings Bank is ready to lend 5,000 million baht to savings cooperatives at low interest, hoping to consolidate debt into one cooperative. Responding to the government policy to resolve debt throughout the system.

Mr. Withai Rattanakorn, Director of the Government Savings Bank, revealed that according to the government, resolving debt for the entire public system is a national agenda. Therefore, the Government Savings Bank was assigned to join in driving to solve the debt problem for the people through various measures. continuously coming To expedite assistance to government personnel in resolving their debts. The bank therefore invites government officials/state enterprise savings cooperatives. Get a low interest loan ‘Savings Cooperative Loans to Resolve Debt of Government Personnel’ to be used as funds for lending low interest to members, including civil servants, teachers, police, soldiers, state enterprise employees, in order to redeem or refinance high interest debt. to the members

‘ savings cooperative in one place This is considered to help reduce the burden of expensive interest. to small debtors who have regular income from such government agencies, such as credit card debt Interest rate of 16 percent per year or personal loan debt from other financial institutions or banks that charge interest as high as 25 percent per year, etc.

Savings Cooperative Loan Participate in resolving government personnel debt. The project limit of 5,000 million baht is a long-term loan. By lending to savings cooperatives of government agencies/state enterprises. According to the law on cooperatives To provide funds to solve debt problems that members have with financial institutions. Including external or other debts Low interest rate for the first year of only 2.99 percent per year, no principal payments for 2 years, loan period not exceeding 7 years, and various loan fees waived. Therefore, we invite savings cooperatives from government agencies. Apply for a low interest loan To help solve debt probl

ems for members Available from now on.

Source: Thai News Agency