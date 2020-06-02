Government plans to establish new food estate in Central Kalimantan

Jakarta The government has planned to establish a new food estate in the country to ascertain sufficient food supplies for the public as part of the implementation of the National Strategic Program (PSN).

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto noted in a statement here on Tuesday that the new food estate will be located in Pulang Pisau District in Central Kalimantan.

“All parties will be involved in the program. This will be a sustainable program that will benefit the nation,” Hartarto remarked.

Development of the food estate has become part of the government’s National Strategic Program to be implemented within the next three years.

The Ministry of Villages, Development of Disadvantage Regions and Transmigration stated that the agriculture intensification program will cover 10,594 hectares of transmigration area in 55 villages.

Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Sofyan A. Djalil highlighted the need for further survey and mapping in the region designed as a food estate.

“The survey must involve ministries and institutions. To determine the boundary of forest area, we must be accompanied by the related institution to identify the limit,” Djalil stated.

Furthermore, the minister noted that the Geospatial Information Agency (BIG) and National Institute of Aeronautics and Space (Lapan) will have to furnish the basic map to view the region’s agricultural data.

Djalil was optimistic that the food estate would become a sustainable program. Moreover, he suggested to establish a Project Management Office (PMO).

“I think the program can run well, but as a precautionary measure against any hindrance, we need to establish a PMO. With the establishment of this PMO, we hope to see no failed project,” Djalil affirmed.

Source: Antara News