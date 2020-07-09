Government mandates film crew in Jakarta to undergo COVID-19 testing

Jakarta The Government of the Jakarta Special Territory issued a COVID-19 prevention policy that necessitates all film crew to undergo rapid tests two days prior to conducting their film shooting activities in the city’s administrative areas.

“Production houses are obligated to ensure that their film crew have taken rapid tests two days before shooting activities begin,” Head of Jakarta’s Tourism and Creative Economy Office Cucu Ahmad Kurnia stated here on Thursday.

Film crew, including actors and actresses, must undergo swab tests at least five days before the start of shooting activities, he remarked.

The mandatory policy was adopted following the Jakarta provincial administration’s decision to allow production houses to resume operations from July 6 to July 16, 2020, which mark the end of enforcement of the transitional period of its large-scale social restrictions.

Abiding by healthcare protocols is mandatory for production houses under the government’s endeavors to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic among residents, he stated.

Coronavirus infections initially surfaced in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019.

Since then, COVID-19 has spread to over 215 countries and territories, including 34 provinces of Indonesia, with a huge spike in death toll.

The Indonesian government officially confirmed the country’s first cases on March 2 this year, and Jakarta had also become the epicenter of the virus, thereby undeniably triggering a huge disaster in human history that has led to a global economic crisis.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo had earlier stated that several nations were bearing the brunt of the ongoing global novel coronavirus pandemic.

As of July 6, with 814 more patients recovering from the coronavirus infection in Indonesia, the total recovery count had reached 29,919. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had climbed to 64,958.

East Java registered the highest number of new cases early this week, with 308 additional confirmed cases and 104 recoveries, followed by Jakarta, with 232 new cases and 373

Source: Antara News