Government continues to monitor students’ condition in Hubei

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia has steadily monitored the health of its three students declared unfit to fly when the government was set to airlift 245 Indonesians from the Chinese province of Hubei on the weekend.

One of the Indonesian students is currently staying at a dormitory in Wuhan City, while two others are living in a dormitory in Xianning City. They are all in good health.

“The Indonesian Embassy in Beijing has always made contact with them to monitor their condition and provided them financial assistance to meet their logistic needs,” Director of Indonesian Citizens and Legal Entities Protection of the Foreign Ministry Judha Nugraha noted in Jakarta on Wednesday.

In addition, the embassy has offered counseling services to ensure their sound psychological condition, he stated.

He said the three Indonesian students failed to join the evacuation not since they were infected with coronavirus but since their health did not meet the conditions to fly.

On account of their health condition, the chartered aircraft, which had originally planned to evacuate 245 Indonesians from Wuhan where the new strain of coronavirus first broke out, only carried 237 Indonesians and one foreign national married to an Indonesian.

“The 237 Indonesian citizens have undergone multiple health screenings in Wuhan. This is evident from the fact that three Indonesian citizens failed because of tight screening. Hence, those returning home must be healthy,” he stated.

Four Indonesians insisted on staying in Hubei for personal considerations. The 238 Indonesians were airlifted using a chartered aircraft and arrived in Batam City, Riau Islands Province, on Sunday, February 2. On the same day, they were all flown to Natuna and quarantined.

Before their departure, the Chinese authorities thoroughly examined the health of the 238 evacuees to declare whether they are fit to board the aircraft.

The Chinese health authorities confirmed that they were all in good health and could be airlifted, according to Indonesian Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto. Seven other Indonesians did not join the evacuation.

Four of the seven were offered the opportunity to join the emergency evacuation but refused since they felt more comfortable there, while three others failed the health examinations by Chinese authorities, Putranto added.

Source: ANTARA News