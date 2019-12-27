Government completes construction of 30 national strategic projects

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Committee for the Accelerated Construction of Priority Infrastructures (KPPP) made an announcement of the Indonesian government having completed the construction of 30 national strategic projects worth Rp165.3 trillion in 2019.

“All the projects have been completed. We are optimistic that the projects would benefit (the nation) in the near future,” Chief of the KPPP Executive Team Wahyu Utomo stated on Friday.

The national strategic projects include four airports, four dams, nine roads, six special economic and industrial zones, two trains, one port, and two smelters found in several parts of the country, he remarked.

“It is somewhat different for toll roads and dams. The toll roads can be used shortly after completion. The impoundment process at the dams has begun, which means they can function physically,” he explained.

Cumulatively, a total of 92 national strategic projects, worth Rp467.4 trillion, were completed between 2016 and 2019, Utomo, concurrently deputy for coordination of infrastructure acceleration and regional development of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, stated.

The KPPP also noted that until 2019 almost 88 percent of the 223 projects and three programs had passed the preparation phase for transaction, construction, and operation.

The three programs pertain to electricity, aircraft industry, and also the distribution of economic gains, he revealed.

He highlighted the KPPP’s target to complete 95 percent of the projects by 2020-end, and merely five percent of the projects were yet in the preparation phase.

In accordance with Presidential Regulation No. 56 of 2018 on amendment to Presidential Regulation No. 58 of 2017, a total of 223 of the national strategic projects comprise toll roads, national roads, and railway facilities and infrastructure.

Source: Antara News