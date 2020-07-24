Government boosts openness on COVID-19 data : spokesman

Jakarta The Indonesian government has constantly been open in informing the public on data and developments pertaining to COVID-19 and never intended to conceal related data, according to Wiku Adisasmito, spokesman of the COVID-19 Task Force.

The data, announced daily by the government, was verified and obtained from the Ministry of Health, he remarked during an online press conference from the President’s Office here on Friday.

“There is no intention to cover up data. Let us encourage public transparency. The people are earnestly requested to take part in controlling the spread of inaccurate data,” he explained.

In future, the Task Force will develop a real time data system accessible to the public.

“We are working hard, so that this data can be accessed in real time, and there is no disparity in the national and regional data,” he remarked.

All data pertaining to developments in the COVID-19 pandemic can be accessed by the public through the portal: www.covid19.go.id. Data on the portal is updated daily at 4 p.m. Western Indonesian Standard Time (WIB).

Until Thursday (July 23), Indonesia had recorded a total of 93,657 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 52,164 patients that had recovered and 4,576 patients that had succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease.

In the meantime, the Indonesian Pediatrician Association (IDAI) highlighted the trend of some 70 percent of children dying of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) being below six years of age.

“This is the COVID-19 data on children collected until July 20, 2020,” IDAI Chairperson Dr Aman Bhakti Pulungan noted here on Thursday.

During the period from March 17 to July 20, a total of 2,712 Indonesian children had tested positive for COVID-19, while 51 of them had succumbed to the disease.

Moreover, the number of children suspected of having contracted COVID-19 reached 7,633, of which 290 had died. (INE).

Source: ANTARA News