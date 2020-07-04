Gorontalo’s flood-affected residents still staying in shelter

Gorontalo A total of 9,415 residents of Gorontalo, whose homes got inundated by flooding that swamped the city recently, are still staying at a temporary shelter.

“The floodwaters have begun to recede, but our homes are still inundated. Only my husband returns to check on the condition of our home while we stay put in this shelter,” Martin, a resident of the Bugis area, stated here on Saturday.

Martin spoke of her family’s decision to stay at the shelter since they were able to receive food from public kitchens.

“What is lacking here is drinking water and blankets. We have sufficient clothes that we brought along from home. Food is also available here,” she remarked.

Head of the Gorontalo disaster mitigation office (BPBD) Sumarwoto did admit to the task of supplying food to so many evacuees being quite overwhelming.

“Only three public kitchens in Gorontalo City are functioning to supply ready meals to some 9,415 refugees. We are striving to fulfill their needs,” he revealed.

Recently, floods swamped the four sub-districts of Hulondalangi, Kota Selatan, Kota Timur, and Kota Barat in Gorontalo.

In Boalemo District, floods submerged the two sub-districts of Dulupi and Tilamuta.

Bone Bolango’s four sub-districts — East Suwawa, Suwawa, South Suwawa, and Botupingge — were also flooded.

Flash floods had earlier swamped 43 villages in Gorontalo City and Bone Bolango District on June 11, 2020.+

Source: Antara News