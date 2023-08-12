Good for heart, “Nine Naphat” shows off a picture of “Moo”, smiling brightly, wishing Mother’s Day

Makes the fans smile along with the most tender moments. After the young male protagonist “Nai Naphat” took a picture of a lovely pair of herself and Mae Moo Pimphaka to post a greeting on Mother’s Day.

The above picture is a photograph in front of a mirror where “Moo” sits and poses with a bright smile in front. with his son releasing the shutter behind him It became a framed picture of a very cute mother and child, the size of a real sweetheart like the female heroine “Baifern Pimchanok”.

Source: Thai News Agency

