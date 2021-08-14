Ride hailing application company Gojek supports the Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises in digitizing 30 million MSMEs by 2024, Gojek Senior Vice President Public Policy and Government Anita Sukarman stated Thursday. “In May 2021, Gojek and the Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises signed a cooperation agreement on the use of Gojek application services in the development and empowerment of micro-enterprises to expand the scope of cooperation and the process of digitizing MSMEs,” she said at an online press conference.

To support the ministry in achieving the target of digitizing 30 million MSMEs by 2024, Gojek would start training 5,000 micro-enterprises assisted by the ministry with the number of micro-enterprises undergoing training increasing, she said.

The ministry’s deputy for micro business Eddy Satriya, expressed appreciation for Gojek’s support for the MSMEs so that they could maintain their business amid a pandemic.

With the collaboration between Gojek and the ministry Eddy hoped that the target of digitizing the MSMEs could be achieved, and the program could reach MSME players in underdeveloped areas.

The synergy created between both sides is beneficial to accelerate MSMEs digitization, the ministry’s assistant deputy for business protection Sutarmo added.

Especially during this time, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced all MSME sectors to adapt to the digital world so that their businesses can continue to run, according to Sutarmo.

The challenge in digitizing the MSMEs is that many people still do not understand the digital world and do not have enough knowledge to sell online, he acknowledged.

To overcome that, the collaboration between Gojek and the ministry would also provide MSMEs with education and development to optimize their business needs, Sutarmo said.

Source: Antara News