Glamhive founder Stephanie Sprangers with co-hosts celebrity stylist Johnny Wujek, celebrity stylist Nicole Chavez, celebrity hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, and fashion influencer Claire Sulmers

Los Angeles &amp;amp;amp; Seattle–(Antara/Business Wire)- What started out as a way for the style community to come together when the pandemic stopped the industry in its tracks has grown into one of the largest gatherings of the fashion industry worldwide. Now, with life opening back up in the US and abroad, Glamhive’s Digital Spring Style and Beauty Summit on May 22nd will be the final 100% digital summit. Glamhive will launch all future events as a hybrid physical-digital experience. The Spring Summit will be the company’s fifth global digital experience and will once again bring together industry professionals and beauty and style enthusiasts to discuss spring style, skincare in the colder months, getting started in the fashion business and much more.

The all-day, ticketed event will feature 19 panels with 66-plus speakers. Below is an overview of the topics that will be covered by the all-star speaker line-up.

TOPICS:

• Who Made This? How Sustainably Sourced Products Empower Women With Every Purchase

• Style 411: Inside the World of Styling

• Contemporary Costume Design: The Role, The Challenges, And It’s Influence On Fashion

• The Red Carpet Report

• “A Star Is Born” Exclusive Interview with Astrologist Susan Miller

• Exclusive Interview with Bridgerton’s Costume Designer Ellen Mirojnick

• How To Make A Great First Impression Every Time

• Brand Building for Creatives &amp;amp;amp; Entrepreneurs

During the Who Made This? How Sustainably Sourced Products Empower Women With Every Purchase panel, Chief Marketing Officer for Mary Kay Inc., Sheryl Adkins-Green, will host a discussion on the origin of the items inside each of our closets—and how we can better know the innovators behind the fashion styles. Panelists include Jane Mosbacher, Founder and CEO of TO THE MARKET; Matilda Payne Boakye-Ansah, Designer, Eco-Warrior, Social Entrepreneur, Founder of MH Couture and Co-Founder of Xtreme Upcycle; Christelle C. Paul, Founder and Director of Atelier Calla; and Tara Swennen, celebrity stylist.

“We have an opportunity every day to make choices that help protect our environment,” said Sheryl Adkins-Green, “and it’s important to know about the people and products that are making a difference.”

CO-HOSTS

Stephanie Sprangers – Founder &amp;amp;amp; CEO, Glamhive

Johnny Wujek – Celebrity Stylist &amp;amp;amp; Costume Designer to Katy Perry and Mariah Carey

Nicole Chavez – Celebrity Stylist to Kristen Bell and Jessica Simpson

Andrew Fitzsimons – Celebrity hairstylist to The Kardashians

Claire Sulmers – Founder + CEO of Fashion Bomb Daily

SPEAKERS:

Our speakers are celebrity stylists, makeup artists, and image-makers who work with the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond, including Kristen Stewart, Angelina Jolie, Matthew McConaughey, Emily Blunt, Gabrielle Union, Zendaya, Sophie Turner, Amanda Seyfried, Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong’o, Emma Watson, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Claire Danes, Carmen Electra.

CELEBRITY STYLISTS:

Jen Rade, Tara Swennen, Jessica Paster, Nicole Chavez, Sonia Young, Dana Asher Levine, Mimi Lombardo, Joiee Thorpe, Franzy Staedter.

CELEBRITY MAKEUP ARTISTS + HAIRSTYLISTS:

Sheridan Ward, Matey Denno, Matin Maulawizada, Christian Wood, Halley Brisker, Larry Sims

MODERATORS:

Brian Underwood (Oprah Magazine), Brooke Jaffe, (Penske Media), Alexis Bennett (Vogue), Sarah Ball (PEOPLE Magazine), Flavia Nunez (Real Simple), Alana Peden (StyleCaster) and Sheryl Adkins-Green (Mary Kay Inc.)

Tickets to the conference are $149 for an all-day ticket. Presenting sponsor for the Glamhive Digital Spring Style and Beauty Summit is Mary Kay Inc. and its Mary Kay Global Design Studio.

About Glamhive: Glamhive was founded by entrepreneur Stephanie Sprangers in 2017 with the vision to democratize personal styling and the premise that the confidence that comes with glamour should not be exclusive to the rich and famous.

The online styling experience offers anyone with a WiFi connection access to stylists who will provide them with the support they need to be the best version of themselves. For stylists, it is a seamless end-to-end platform to help them grow their network and their business, 100% virtually.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company nearly 60 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time.

