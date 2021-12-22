GiftChill adoption of Crypocurrency is increasing. There are many digital currencies that can be used to purchase popular brands of E-Gift Cards like Steam, iTunes, Amazon and many other through GiftChill platform.

TOKYO, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In November 2021, e-gift card leading platform, GiftChill, announced that it would add Shiba Inu as a payment method. Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency that gives investors more cryptocurrency buying power. The announcement came in the wake of a similar action by Dogecoin, Shiba Inu’s rival. The token is compatible with Ethereum and has gained popularity this year after rising by about 777% within 30 days.

Why the Increase in Revenue After Adding Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu is one of the tokens with a specific utility on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s also one of the notable currencies in the network built on the firm foundation of coveted assets built on canine-inspired meme coins. Since introducing the token, GiftChill has noted a significant rise in sales because of the flexibility the token provides. Its compatibility with Ethereum allows customers to use ShibaSwap, an app where they can trade tokens without an intermediary.

Other reasons for the increase in sales include:

• Lower transaction costs: Shiba Inu attracts lower transaction costs because the payments happen on Ethereum. As the world anticipates a shift to Ethereum 2.0 soon, the costs will reduce further. It will motivate more shoppers to use Shiba Inu as payment for e-gift cards.

• Borderless transactions: The integration of the token will enable international transfers. Most companies currently rely on bank transactions to do business, but this is time-consuming and involves paperwork. With Shiba Inu, shoppers can complete payments within minutes from any part of the world where the internet is available.

For GiftChill, Shiba Inu is the golden opportunity to ensure investors and holders continue to get discounted gifts from the platform. You can learn more about this at the retailer’s website www.giftchill.co.uk or contact them at Support@giftchill.co.uk

