GH Bank registers Household debt



Bangkok, GH Bank recommends registration to solve household debt problems. After 8,236 people registered their accounts, they are ready to relax and pay in installments in line with their income.

Mr. Kamonpop Weerapala, Managing Director Government Housing Bank (GH Bank) revealed that GH Bank is still operating. Measures to help every customer especially customer groups Must be especially vigilant (SM) and customers with NPL status, groups affected by income, through “Measures to Solve Household Debt Problems 2024” for 1 year from 2 January – 13 February 2024, with all customers registering for the measures. 8,236 accounts with an outstanding principal amount of 9,644 million baht from the SM group, 176,007 accounts, with an outstanding principal amount of 130,765 million baht, ready to closely monitor the situation of every customer and assist in every step.

GH Bank still allows customers to register to participate in the measures until March 31, 2024 through the Application: GHB ALL BFRIEND. Customers mus

t upload evidence confirming income impact for the bank to consider. In the case where the customer does not have a smartphone You can fill out information to request assistance at branches nationwide. Customers who have not yet registered to participate in GH Bank’s measures will receive an SMS notification to encourage them to join additional measures.

‘GH Bank has a total of 1.8 million customer accounts with outstanding loans of 1.7 trillion baht, ready to help in cases where customers encounter problems and are unable to pay their installments as usual. Ready to go to the area to provide advice and financial advice to all customers. If any customer I am concerned about my own installment payment situation. GH Bank will create measures to help customers. Contact to inquire about debt restructuring at GH Bank Call Center 02-645-9000 ext. 6 or all GH Bank branches nationwide. To negotiate a reduction in installment payments to be in line with income,’ Mr. Kamonpop said.

For ‘Measures to solve household de

bt problems in 2024’ consisting of: 1. Household sector measures ‘HD1’ for SM status customers who have borrowed money from the bank for not less than 3 years, paying installments for the 1st-3rd month in the amount of 1,000 baht, interest rate 0% per year, the 4th-6th month, the installment payment is calculated from the interest rate of 1.90 % +100 baht and the 7th-12th month, the installment payment is calculated from the interest rate of 3.90 % +100 baht. In the case that the customer pays more than the bank specifies, it will be taken Deduction of accrued interest (if any)

2. Household sector measures ‘HD2’ for SM status customers who have borrowed money from the bank for not less than 1 year, pay in installments for the 1st – 3rd months calculated from an interest rate of 1.90% +100 baht, 4th – 6th months pay in installments. The installment is calculated from an interest rate of 3.90% +100 baht and for the 7th – 12th months, the installment payment is calculated from an interest rate of MRR-2% +100 ba

ht (currently the MRR interest rate of GH Bank is 6.90% per year). In the case that the customer has overpaid. The bank specifies that this will be used to deduct the outstanding interest (if any) and

3. Household sector measure ‘HD3’ for NPL status customers who have borrowed money from the bank for not less than 2 years, pay installments for the 1st – 4th months in the amount of 1,000 baht, interest rate 0% per year, 5th – 8th months pay in installments. The installment is calculated from an interest rate of 1.90% +100 baht and for the 9th – 12th months, the installment payment is calculated from an interest rate of 3.90% +100 baht. In the case that the customer pays more than the bank stipulates, it will be deducted from the outstanding interest (if any). Interested persons may inquire. More details at All GH Bank branches nationwide, GH Bank Call Center, Tel. 0-2645-9000 or Facebook Fanpage, Government Housing Bank. And follow the bank’s news at Application: GHB ALL GEN and www.ghbank.co.th.

Source: Th

ai News Agency