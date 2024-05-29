Get ready to choose National Council of Ministers, June 26, expects to use IMPACT.



Election Commission The Election Commission is preparing to select national senators on 26 June, expected to use IMPACT Forum Muang Thong Thani.

Mr. Sawaeng Bunmee, Secretary-General of the Election Commission (EC), chaired the meeting of the Coordinating Committee for Selection of Senators (Senators) at the national level. At the meeting, he will acknowledge and carry out the orders of the Election Commission. 877/2024 regarding the appointment of the steering committee. Committee and subcommittee of the National Senatorial Selection Coordination Center

Today we will consider the selection plan. National Senator In matters of location and personnel, consideration of sub-committees in 9 different areas consisting of: Personnel Subcommittee Support and selection of senators, public relations and facilitation Selected management side National Senator Investigating wrongdoing and receiving objection requests Security Peace and traffic and information and communication technology

Source: Thai News Agency