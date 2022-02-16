German Finance Minister expects G20 to address international financial stability

Published by

Reuters UK

BERLIN (Reuters) – Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies will address international financial stability at their meeting this week and reference to the issue can be expected in the final communique, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday. Indonesia is to host the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Thursday and Friday. Many participants, including Lindner, will only take part virtually due to the latest coronavirus wave. “The issue of international financial stability will of course play a major role at the G20 meeting,” Lindner tol…

Read More