The Greater Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) Party has outlined the reason behind its chairman Prabowo Subianto’s third bid for presidency in 2024.

“I say Insya Allah (God Willing) Mr. Prabowo will run for presidency in 2024 in response to massive request. The people pin hope on him to continue the development,” Gerindra Party Secretary General Ahmad Muzani said in a written statement released on Sunday.

He made the remarks while attending the regional coordination meeting of the party’s provincial executive board in South Sulawesi on Saturday (9/10).

At the meeting, the party’s provincial executive board asked the party’s general chairman to run for president in 2024.

Muzani said Prabowo secured 57 percent of votes in South Sulawesi in the 2019 presidential election.

He asked the party’s executive boards at provincial, district and sub-district levels in South Sulawesi to work closely in order to achieve the target of 65 percent of the vote in 2024 presidential polls.

“Our determination for Mr. Prabowo to win the 2024 presidential poll must be greater. I sincerely appeal to members of South Sulawesi Provincial Legislative Assembly not to cause our defeat,” he said.

He said Gerindra cadres must become a deciding factor for the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections and Prabowo’s triumph in the 2024 presidential poll.

To win at least 65 percent of the vote in South Sulawesi, the province must be the party’s stronghold, he said.

He appealed to Gerindra cadres to refrain from doing anything harmful to the party. Instead, they must serve as a deciding factor for Prabowo’s victory in the 2024 presidential poll/.

Prabowo lost to incumbent President Joko Widodo in his second bid for presidency in 2019.

In the 2019 presidential polls, Prabowo secured 68 million votes or 44.5 percent of the vote, while Joko Widodo gained 55.5 percent of the vote or over 85 million votes.

According to the General Elections Commission (KPU), Joko widodo won 21 of 34 provinces, while Prabowo won 13 provinces in the country.

Source: Antara News