“Gen. Prayut” took the stage for the first major speech in Phatthalung.

Phatthalung, April 29 – “Gen. Prayut” with the leaders of the Ruam Thai Building National Party staged the first major speech in Phatthalung province. In the midst of the people waiting to hear tens of thousands of people announce every policy that has been announced, it can really be done if it gets a majority vote. Asking for the people of Muang Lung to support candidates for MPs to raise the province. To go in and do it, do it, do it, and do it again.

On April 29 at 6:00 p.m. at Phatthalung School, Muang District, Phatthalung Province Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (RTC) held a big speech for the first time in Phatthalung province with General Prayut Chan-o-cha as chairman of the committee to set guidelines and strategies for the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party. and candidate Prime Minister Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party Peeraphan Saliratwiphak, party leader, Ekanut Promphan, secretary-general of the party. including many other party executives on stage Ask for votes to support candidates for the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party among the public to listen to tens of thousands of people

Gen. Prayuth said that he misses Jang Hoo, misses him deeply. Being a country leader must think the way he thinks. is to love the nation, religion, king and love the people We were born on this land. Working for a living on this land is Thailand. Therefore, every square inch must be maintained. gotta keep love I don’t want to cause division, unity, I can’t tell who is not involved with anyone. During this period, he had to perform his duties as specified in the constitution. Can’t campaign Thinking about how to find it, but today I saw someone with a smile. is happy, this is his identity Normally, he is a funny person all day. But sometimes it’s a lot of work. make no joke Because working for the whole country for 70 million people

General Prayut said that What he has done is doing and doing, continuing and doing again. If the government Being in the government must elect MPs from the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party to lift the provinces to Phatthalung. The Ruamjai Sang Chart Party has a policy that plans to build a double-track railway across the country. not only in the south But before I can do anything must look at the money in the pocket By talking about this period Gen. Prayuth put his hand in his pocket and took out the money. and said there was no money at all to be the leader of the government Ready to give an example. How do you get government money? Uncle Tu’s card will add more value. If the government and can also be used to recover another 10,000 baht in an emergency the motorway new southern road must make a double line to promote tourism in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand many things to offer Election Commission that it is possible We have studied the information in advance. will be able to move on There must be a lot of votes from the Ruam Thai Building Chart Party. Until becoming the leader of the government

Gen. Prayut said that we have many things that need to be done but have not yet been accomplished. Because we don’t have money, the important thing is that COVID attacks. He was a kind person, not a fierce person. In what I want everyone to follow the law outdated laws Inaccessible, must be demolished, reduced, demolished, built, all must be fixed. If he became a government, he would like to solve it for a long time. But it can’t be solved if the next election has enough MPs to be able to do it. There must be a better government instead. The important thing is that he is not corrupt.

before coming to Phatthalung He thought a lot and couldn’t sleep for days. whether people in the south will hate them or not When it arrived, I was happy. Well received. I would like to say that many policies that the Ruam Thai Sang Chat Party intends to do but can’t do it if he gets few MPs Someone said that they had been here for 8 years and didn’t have to continue, but there were many things that they had not finished. So I had to stand here asking for points. To support the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, I would like to say that I love everyone. I will ask you to “do it, do it, do it and do it again.”

For candidates for MPs of Phatthalung Province The Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party consists of 3 constituencies:

District 1, Mr. Kitti Sattarat, No. 5,

District 2, Mr. Nitisak Thammaphet, No. 7,

District 3, Mr. Prancha Nuanpian, No. 4.

Source: Thai News Agency