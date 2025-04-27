Gen. Prawit Leads Palang Pracharath Party’s Annual General Meeting



Bangkok: Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), presided over the annual general meeting held at the Ratchada Wan Building in Bangkok. The meeting witnessed the unveiling of the party’s new logo and the appointment of additional deputy leaders, marking a significant moment for the party as it emphasized its commitment to modern conservatism and institutional protection.





According to Thai News Agency, the meeting, which commenced at 10:00 a.m. on April 27, was attended by over 250 participants, including key figures such as Mr. Paiboon Nititawan, the party secretary, and deputy party leaders Mr. Santi Promphat, Mr. Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Ms. Trinuch Thienthong, and Mr. Chakaj Pattanakitwibul. Other notable attendees included Mr. Chaimongkol Chairob, Deputy Leader, and General Kritsayothin Sasipatanawong, the party’s Treasurer, alongside various members of the Executive Committee.





The assembly also served to fulfill the requirements of the Political Parties Act, reporting on the operations in line with Section 43 and approving the financial statements for 2024 under Section 61 of the Political Parties Act B.E. 2017. This comprehensive gathering included representatives from party branches and provincial delegates, ensuring a lawful quorum.





Gen. Prawit opened the session by reiterating the party’s political stance as a ‘modern conservative’ entity, dedicated to safeguarding national institutions, religion, and the monarchy. The leader emphasized the importance of preserving the nation’s cultural heritage and expressed gratitude to all attendees for their participation.





The meeting concluded with the approval of the party’s 2024 operations and financial statements. A highlight was the introduction of the new Palang Pracharath Party emblem, which features the word “Party” at its center, surrounded by “Palang Pracharath” in vibrant colors: “Power” in green, “Pracha” in blue, and “State” in red, all encompassed within a dynamic wheel on a white background.





Furthermore, the assembly saw the appointment of Mr. Suradet Yasawat and Mr. Thirachai Phuwanatnaranubala as additional deputy leaders, reinforcing the party’s leadership team.

