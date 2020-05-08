GBK tops ranking for most favorite stadium in Southeast Asia

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Stadium in Senayan, Central Jakarta, was named the most favorite stadium in Southeast Asia after securing the highest number of votes, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

GBK clinched the top ranking after pocketing 58 percent of the total votes, surpassing the Australia Stadium in Sydney; My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam; and Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, according to the AFC official website monitored on Friday.

Construction of the GBK Stadium was completed in 1962, in the nick of time for Indonesia to host the Fourth Asian Games.

In due course of time, the stadium was renovated multiple times. The last renovation was completed in 2018 when the country hosted the multi-sport event for the second time

Currently, the GBK Stadium has met FIFA’s minimum safety and security standards. In the event of an emergency, the stadium, with a seating capacity of 80 thousand, can be emptied in 15 minutes.

The GBK Stadium has become a venue to hold a series of football tournaments, including the Asia Cup 2007; Asian Games and Asian Para Games 2018; AFC Cups 2002, 2004, and 2008; and U-19 Asia Cup 2018.

In addition to sports events, the GBK Stadium can be used to hold music concerts, religious gatherings, and large-scale public activities.

The lighting system installed at the stadium has a brightness level of 3,500 lux, three times higher than before. It can save 50 percent of the total power requirements since it uses LED rather than conventional light.

Source: Antara News