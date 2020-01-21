Gas cylinder explosion in West Java’s Cimahi destroys two houses

The victims, who sustained burn injury, are identified as Rani Rohani, 45, the owner of one of the houses, and Niken Revania, a student aged 13.

Bandung, W Java (ANTARA) – A gas cylinder exploded in Cibeber, South Cimahi Sub-district, Cimahi City, West Java Province, on Monday evening, causing damage to two houses and inflicting injuries on two people.

Two people sustained burns in the gas explosion, Chief of the Public Relations Service of the West Java Provincial Police Senior Commissioner Saptono Erlangga confirmed on Tuesday.

“The victims, who sustained burn injuries, are identified as Rani Rohani, 45, the owner of one of the houses, and Niken Revania, a student aged 13,” he stated in Bandung, the capital of West Java Province.

The gas cylinder exploded shortly after Niken lit a gas stove to cook, he revealed.

“It is believed that the gas cylinder leaked, and the gas filled all rooms of the house before the stove was lit. When the stove was lit, the gas cylinder exploded, destroying the two houses,” he stated.

The two victims have been referred to Hasan Sadikin Hospital in Bandung after undergoing medical treatment at the Dustira Hospital in Cimahi, he noted.

“Facilitated by the Cimahi Police Resort, they were referred to Hasan Sadikin Hospital in Bandung for further treatment,” he remarked.

The explosion caused damage to the roofs of the houses and led to the collapse of the wall. The Cimahi Police Resort have placed a police line around the houses.

Source: ANTARA News