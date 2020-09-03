Garuda continues to operate flights on Jakarta-Kuala Lumpur route

Kuala Lumpur National flag carrier Garuda Indonesia will continue to operate flights thrice a week on the Jakarta-Kuala Lumpur route despite Malaysia barring entry to long-term pass holders from Indonesia, the Philippines, and India.

“Until now, we continue to operate flights thrice a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays,” Garuda Indonesia Country Manager for Malaysia H. M. Fredrik Kasepo noted here on Thursday.

Kasepo made the statement in response to the Malaysian government’s policy to bar entry to long-term immigration pass holders from Indonesia, the Philippines, and India from Sept 7 under the efforts to curtail imported COVID-19 cases.

“Garuda will continue to operate flights to serve Indonesian citizens travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Jakarta,” he noted.

Kasepo remarked that Garuda can continue to fly diplomats and Malaysian citizens from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur as well as transit passengers.

“There is a continued high level of interest among passengers. However, we have to wait and watch the head office’s policy,” he stated.

Kasepo pointed to the high number of passengers travelling from Malaysia to Indonesia while steering clear from disclosing the figure.

Apart from Garuda, several airlines, including AirAsia and Malindo, have also rescheduled flights to Indonesia.

The entry ban on pass holders from the three countries will include permanent residents, participants of Malaysia’s My Second Home (MM2H) Program, and expatriates of all categories, including the professional visit pass, resident pass, spouse visa, and student visa.

Source: Antara News