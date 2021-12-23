Published by

Football Tribe Asia

The mystery surrounding Alexandre Gama’s next destination has been unveiled. Following his sudden resignation from current Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United, the Brazilian head coach has decided on his next port of call, K-League 1 side Daegu FC. This will be Gama’s third time working in South Korea, following a stint as an assistant coach at Gyeongnam FC from 2009 to 2010 as well as working as an assistant coach at the South Korea national team in 2011. Gama’s departure from Buriram came as a surprise, especially considering that the Thunder Castles are currently leading the Thai League 1 …

Read More