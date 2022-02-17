G-20 finance chiefs discuss exit strategies from COVID downturn

Published by

Kyodo News

Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies kicked off their two-day meeting Thursday to discuss strategies to exit from the global economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The talks of the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors are being held in a hybrid format amid worries the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus and rising inflation could cloud the outlook for the global economic recovery. In his opening speech, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said, “A severe winter is indeed coming” for the global economy, which…

