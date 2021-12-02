7-Eleven resolves its Philippine customer and partner support tickets faster by using the modern automations of Freshdesk

SAN MATEO, Calif. and MANILA, Philippines., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, has helped leading global convenience store 7-Eleven create a more delightful digital experience for its customers and franchise partners in the Philippines. Using Freshdesk ® and Freshdesk Contact Center , 7-Eleven automates and more quickly resolves queries to deliver the same in-store conveniences to their regular customers and online shoppers.

Philippines Seven Corp (PSC) has been the pioneer of 24-hour convenience stores in the country with over 3000 branches. Since launching in the Philippines in 1982, 7-Eleven has been fueled by a desire to bring convenience like never before to its customers. They chose Freshdesk in 2019 to extend this philosophy to its omnichannel customer support.

With Freshworks, 7-Eleven was able to consolidate all of its customer support into one platform. The customer care team that handles the general store and payment queries and the CLiQQ group that handles queries related to the 7-Eleven Loyalty program now use Freshdesk. As a result, 7-Eleven now has a unified control center for its customer and partner experiences in the Philippines.

“With the rise of social media use in the Philippines, we’ve witnessed a high demand for support requests on the same channels,” said Aeruh Dimalanta, Customer Care Specialist at 7-Eleven. “We got Freshdesk up and running in minutes and it helped us automate over 100,000 requests last year with easy to use automations on a platform that’s intuitive for our agents.”

Freshdesk’s easy to launch automations and pre-delivered social integrations create a more delightful work experience for the 7-Eleven customer support specialists like Aeruh. Nearly all support requests received are resolved automatically and with over 95% SLA attainment. The improved customer experience has helped 7-Eleven in the Philippines retain and grow its customer base, as well as increase the downloads of the 7-Eleven CLiQQ app.

“Freshdesk and its contact center are built to scale for consumer brands like 7-Eleven,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks. “We pride ourselves with the ease of use of Freshdesk for support agents and are thrilled to see the business benefits that result from a better customer experience.”

