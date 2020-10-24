Freeport security officer faces trial for armed group involvement

Timika, Papua The North Jakarta District Court scheduled the first trial of PT Freeport Indonesia security officer Ivan Sambom, alias Indius Sambom, who is accused of involvement in an armed criminal group in Papua on October 27.

According to the Supreme Court’s latest decision, the trial will take place at the North Jakarta District Court, Chief of the Timika Public Prosecutor’s Office Mohammad Ridosan stated here on Saturday.

To this end, Chief of the General Crime Section of the Timika Public Prosecutor’s Office Roy Andhika Sembiring recently departed for Jakarta to hand over the dossiers of the defendant, he confirmed.

Ivan Sambom is held in custody at the battalion B of the Mobile Brigade (Brimob) Station of the Papua Provincial Police in Timika.

“The defendant Ivan Sambon will stand a virtual trial. We have sought permission from the Papua Public Prosecutor’s Office to implement the Supreme Court’s decision to remove the trial venue,” he noted.

Sembiring will stay in Jakarta for a brief period of time to coordinate with the North Jakarta District Court, he stated.

“We have instructed the chief of the general crime section to go on standby in Jakarta to coordinate with the panel of judges of the North Jakarta District Court. As such, the trial will not be obstructed since the court handles many cases. If we do not do that, the trial will be postponed. When the panel of judges is ready, they will contact us to conduct a virtual trial,” he stated.

Ivan Sambom is accused of possessing, keeping, or hiding firearms or ammunition and/or committing crimes against state security (rebellion) and/or committing crimes against human lives (murder) as stipulated in article 1, paragraph (1) of Emergency Law No. 12 of 1951 and/or article 106 of the Penal Code jo. article 55 of the Penal Code and/or article 338 of the Penal Code jo Article 53 of the Penal Code.

The Nemangkawi task force arrested Ivan Sambom at one of the camps on the Trans Nabire Highway in Iwaka, Mimika District, on Sept 4, 2020.

He is believed to have joined the armed criminal group and to have become a militant member of the West Papua National Committee (KNPB) for Mimika.

Source: Antara News