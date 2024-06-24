Search
France’s Thales Group wants to strengthen collaboration with Vietnam


France’s Thales Group, which has 30 years of presence in Vietnam, has shown its interest in expanding its cooperation with the Southeast Asian country in the field of defence radar – its leading technology product. Thales, a global technology leader operating in defence and security, aeronautics and space, and cybersecurity and digital identity, has provided technical solutions in both civilian and military aspects for Vietnam. It has cooperated with the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) in monitoring and protecting flight zones, according to Nicolas Bernardin, Director of Thales Vietnam.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

