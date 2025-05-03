Fourth Army Commander Condemns Civilians Shooting, Orders Security Plan Adjustment



Narathiwat: The commander of the 4th Army visited Chanae and Tak Bai districts in Narathiwat Province to address recent shooting incidents, ordering a revision of the operational plan in vulnerable areas to ensure maximum safety for citizens and condemning the violent acts.





According to Thai News Agency, the incidents involved perpetrators using military firearms to attack three houses in Ban Plak Pla, Village No. 5, Khosit Subdistrict, Tak Bai District. The attack resulted in three fatalities and two injuries. The deceased were identified as Mr. Dam, 70, Miss Sasitha, 9, and Mr. Daeng, 58. The injured were Mr. Chao, 44, and Mr. Phakkhainai.





Following the incident, the 4th Army commander, alongside police, soldiers, and forensic officers, conducted an inspection and evidence collection at the scene. Mrs. Chalermsri, a survivor who lost her daughter Miss Sasitha, recounted that six assailants on motorcycles initiated the attack. An assailant on the first motorcycle used an M16 gun to shoot into the house, resulting in the deaths of Mr. Daeng and Miss Sasitha, while injuring Mr. Phakinai and Mr. Chaow.





The second group of perpetrators targeted Mr. Dam, who was shot multiple times with an M16, resulting in his immediate death. Meanwhile, a third group used a 9 mm pistol to shoot at Mr. Job’s house, which was unoccupied at the time. The assailants fled towards Su-ngai Kolok District post-attack.





Lt. Gen. Paisal Noosang, commander of the 4th Army, attended the funerals of the deceased, offering condolences and financial assistance to the families. He stressed the importance of precautionary measures to prevent further incidents and distortions of religious tensions. Measures include increasing the number of officers and engaging local leaders and Village Defense Volunteers for security. Special attention is given to monitoring activities during risky periods, such as evening prayers.





Efforts are underway to track down the perpetrators and ensure community safety. Deputy Governor Mr. Kritsanan Kamrai also attended the funerals and offered compensation. Pol. Lt. Col. Sanya Chantham of the Narathiwat Provincial Police’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit confirmed that evidence collection is ongoing to expedite the investigation and bring those responsible to justice.

