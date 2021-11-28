Published by

Football Tribe Asia

The rescheduled 2020 AFF Championship will kick off on 5 December 2021. Ten national teams will compete for the title that was won by Vietnam in the last edition. The upcoming AFF Championship will also allow for potential players to prove themselves in the spotlight. Many players from Southeast Asia who went on to have successful careers have played in the AFF, like Safee Sali from Malaysia or Teerasil Dangda from Thailand. This year is no exception. There will be many potential players who are ready to shine and bring glory to their national teams. Who are they? Nguyễn Tiến Linh – VietnamIf …

Read More