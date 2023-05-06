Four-month public capital disbursement reaches 14.66% of year’s target

More than 110.6 trillion VND (4.7 billion USD) of public investment was disbursed in the first four months of this year, equivalent to 14.6% of the yearly target and lower than the 18.48% in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Only three ministries and 19 localities recorded a disbursement rate of over 20%; while 47 ministries and centrally-run agencies, and 27 localities had disbursement rates of less than 15%, it said.

To speed up the work, the ministry suggested the Prime Minister assign the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) to issue specific guidance on conditions for allocating capital regarding medium-term and annual public investment.

Ministries, central agencies and localities were requested to submit reports on the progress of disbursement.

The MPI was asked to soon complete the dossier and report to the Government on the extension of implementation and payment of public investment capital from the 2022 State Budget to the following year for ministries, central agencies and localities./.

