Found! Female immigration officer questioned foreigners who are fans of Moo Dang before posting about it on the internet.



Found her, she is actually a new female immigration officer after news went viral online about checking the passports of Moo Deng fans before entering Thailand. She claimed that she wanted to come see Moo Deng, which caused a cute reaction from both officers and tourists.

As shown in the message on the famous page “Little Girl on the Cold Mountaintop”, which published the case of a foreign female tourist named Molly who flew for more than 18 hours to Thailand to see “Moo Deng”, a famous pygmy hippo.

When she arrived, Molly went through a passport check and was asked by an immigration officer about her purpose of entering the country, which is a normal procedure for immigration.

It turned out that Molly replied that she was going to find Moodeng, giving the reason that “She’s an icon.” The immigration officer was stunned by her answer before checking and giving permission and replying that “Enjoy Moodeng!!” before both Molly and the immigration officer laughed together. It became an impressive atmosphere t

hat Molly posted on Tiktok, ending with saying that she loves Thailand and will definitely come back again.

The reporter received information from a source that the female immigration officer is Pol. Sgt. Maj. Pitchaya Arintamapong, the commander of the squad, working in the immigration department at the Suvarnabhumi Airport immigration checkpoint. She just started working in June 2024 in the project to increase immigration personnel in line with the policy of the Prime Minister (Mr. Settha Thavisin) by 330 people.

Police Senior Sergeant Major Phichya graduated from Khon Kaen University, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, majoring in Business English.

She said, “While I was on duty at the inspection counter, a passenger, later identified as Molly, approached me with a smile on her face. I asked her normally how long she had been there and what she was doing there. The passenger replied in English, “I came to Thailand to see the bouncy pigs.” She admitted that she didn’t believe her ears when she fi

rst heard it, so she asked again and got the answer, “The bouncy pigs.”

At that time, I was stunned and thought of the famous hippo piggy, so I asked, “Why do you know about piggy pigs?” Molly said that piggy pigs are iconic. There are pictures of piggy pigs on her phone all over, so she wanted to see piggy pigs when they were little. She will definitely come back next time to travel longer.

I admit that at that time I was shocked that someone really traveled so far just for my sister! And I was also fond of her cuteness because she told the story with a happy face and eyes. She didn’t look exhausted even though she had to travel for a long time. So I quickly checked her permission and told Molly, “Enjoy Moodeng,” which made both of them laugh.

Immigration work is a frontline job that must meet people traveling into the country. We must act on behalf of Thai people in welcoming and screening people traveling into the country with friendliness and security as best as possible, said Pol. Sgt. Maj. Pitchaya.

Source: Thai News Agency