Fortinet Revolutionizes Secure Networking with Unified Management and Analytics Across the Entire Hybrid Network

New Innovations to Fortinet’s Secure Networking Portfolio and FortiOS 7.4 Span Hybrid Mesh Firewall, Secure SD-WAN, Single-Vendor SASE, Universal ZTNA, and Secure WLAN/LAN

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accelerate 2023

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at Fortinet

“In the next decade, secure networking will overtake networking and emerge as the predominant market to support the immense processing power requirements of secure connectivity. Fortinet was founded over 20 years ago with the goal of converging networking and security into secure networking solutions. Today we’re deepening unified management and analytics across our secure networking portfolio to give CIOs unprecedented levels of visibility and enforcement across their entire environment–whether on-premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid of both.”

News Summary

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced new innovations enabling unified management and analytics across its secure networking portfolio . CIOs today must contend with highly complex, disparate environments, and Fortinet delivers game-changing visibility and enforcement across all secure networking elements, including Hybrid Mesh Firewall , Single-Vendor SASE , Universal ZTNA , Secure SD-WAN , and Secure WLAN / LAN .

Secure Networking Expands with New Hybrid Mesh Firewall

Today’s networks are complex hybrid environments that extend across many edges, which is leading most organizations to shift to a secure networking approach that converges security and networking. An emerging component of secure networking is Hybrid Mesh Firewalls. According to Gartner®, “Hybrid Mesh Firewall platforms enable security policy controls to be defined and enforced between workloads, and between users and workloads connected on any network in on-premises first organizations.”1 Gartner anticipates “by 2026, more than 60 percent of organizations will have more than one type of firewall deployment, which will prompt adoption of hybrid mesh firewalls.”2

Because of Fortinet’s unique converged approach, we’ve already been delivering on the concept of Hybrid Mesh Firewalls to customers for years and are taking things one step further with unified management and analytics across not just Hybrid Mesh Firewalls but our entire secure networking portfolio .

Cut Through Complexity with Unified Management and Analytics Across the Entire Hybrid Network

FortiManager is Fortinet’s centralized management solution that covers the enterprise network across FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall deployments (both on-premises and in the cloud), as well as Secure SD-WAN, Secure WLAN/LAN, and Universal ZTNA. With today’s news, FortiManager now integrates with FortiSASE, Fortinet’s Single-Vendor SASE solution, making Fortinet the only vendor delivering consistent security, management, and analytics across the entire hybrid network.

Additionally, Fortinet is now introducing new updates across its secure networking portfolio and FortiOS 7.4, including:

Hybrid Mesh Firewall for Data Center and Cloud

FortiGate 7080F is a new series of next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) that eliminates point products, reduces complexity, and delivers higher performance through purpose-built ASIC technology and AI/ML-powered advanced security. It delivers a Security Compute Rating of 5x faster NGFW firewall performance, 2x faster IPSec VPN throughput, and 2x better threat protection, all while being 73% more energy efficient per Gbps of firewall throughput compared to the industry standard.

is a new series of next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) that eliminates point products, reduces complexity, and delivers higher performance through purpose-built ASIC technology and AI/ML-powered advanced security. It delivers a Security Compute Rating of 5x faster NGFW firewall performance, 2x faster IPSec VPN throughput, and 2x better threat protection, all while being 73% more energy efficient per Gbps of firewall throughput compared to the industry standard. FortiFlex is a new points-based consumption program with support for Hybrid Mesh Firewall deployments and a variety of products, such as virtual machines, FortiGate appliances, and SaaS-based services, among others.

Secure SD-WAN for Branch Offices

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN enables consistent security and superior user experience for business-critical applications, whether in the cloud, the data center, or on-premises, and supports a seamless transition to single-vendor SASE. We believe it’s because of these features that Fortinet was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN for the third year in a row.3 New enhancements unveiled today include automation in overlay orchestration to accelerate site deployments and a redesign of the monitoring map view to provide global WAN status for each site.

Single-Vendor SASE for Remote Users and Branch Offices

Fortinet’s Single-Vendor SASE solution, FortiSASE, converges cloud-delivered security and networking to simplify operations across hybrid networks. As part of today’s news, FortiSASE now integrates with FortiManager, allowing unified policy management for Secure SD-WAN and SASE along with unmatched visibility across on-premises and remote users.

Universal ZTNA for Remote Users and Campus Locations

Fortinet Universal ZTNA provides the industry’s most flexible zero-trust application access control no matter where the user or application is located, and new enhancements now deliver user-based risk scoring as part of our continuous checks for ongoing application access.

WLAN/LAN for Branch Offices and Campus Locations

FortiAP , our family of industry-leading, secure WLAN Access Points, can now integrate with Fortinet’s Single-Vendor SASE solution, marking the industry’s first AP integration with SASE. This enables secure micro-branches where an AP is deployed to send traffic to a FortiSASE solution and ensure comprehensive security of all devices at the site.

Supporting Quotes

“The rise of digital transformation and work-from-anywhere has made supporting and securing applications and employees at different locations critical for businesses. As organizations aim to simplify their environments, the market for integrated and secure networking solutions continues to grow. Fortinet has set itself apart by providing a single management platform across its secure networking portfolio for multi-cloud and hybrid environments. In our latest Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) quarterly report, Fortinet is ranked as one of the top three vendors1 in a market that grew over 40% year-over-year in 2022.”4 – Chris DePuy, Technology Analyst – 650 Group

“Our mission has always been to translate our customers’ complex technology needs into practical solutions, and Fortinet helps us do just this. Fortinet’s transformation from an industry-leading firewall provider to a well-rounded secure networking vendor has created a painless journey for our customers as they address changing business needs with new solutions like SD-WAN and SASE. With this announcement, Fortinet is continuing to add capabilities our customers need and is strengthening our ability to provide simplified, efficient secure networking solutions to our clients.” – Neil Anderson, AVP, Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions – World Wide Technology

Fortinet Accelerate 2023

Accelerate is Fortinet’s annual customer and partner conference taking place April 3-6, 2023. Visit Fortinet’s LinkedIn company profile on April 4th to live stream the keynotes, which will dive into today’s secure networking news, as well as new innovations across the Fortinet Security Fabric .

Additional Resources

1 Gartner, Hype Cycle for Workload and Network Security, Charlie Winckless, 18 July 2022.

2 Gartner, Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, Rajpreet Kaur, Adam Hils, Tom Lintemuth, 19 December 2022.

3 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Karen Brown, 12 September 2022.

4 Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market Surges over 40% Y/Y in 2022; According to 650 Group, 27 March, 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet’s solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute , one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs , Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , and FortiGuard Labs .

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2023 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPlanner, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM and FortiXDR. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.

Media Contact: Investor Contact: Analyst Contact: Margaret Reeb

Fortinet, Inc.

408-235-7700

pr@fortinet.com Peter Salkowski

Fortinet, Inc.

408-331-4595

psalkowski@fortinet.com Brian Greenberg

Fortinet, Inc.

408-235-7700

analystrelations@fortinet.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8801315