Former justice minister, Undip rector Muladi passes away

Semarang, C Java (ANTARA) – Prof. Dr. H. Muladi SH, former justice minister and rector of Diponegoro University (Undip) in Semarang, Central Java, breathed his last on Thursday morning, Undip rector Yos Johan Utama stated.

“The extended family of the Academic Senate and the Professor Council of Diponegoro University lost one of their best professors,” Utama noted in a short message.

Prof. Muladi, who died at 6:45 a.m. local time on Thursday, will be buried at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in South Jakarta, he remarked.

“May God give strength and patience to the bereaved family,” he affirmed. Born in Surakarta, Central Java, on May 26, 1943, Prof. Muladi was the Undip rector from 1994 to 1998.

He was appointed as justice minister and minister/state secretary during the President Soeharto-Vice President B. J. Habibie government in 1998 and 1999 and Supreme Court justice during the 2000-2001 period.

During the 2005-2011 period, he held the post of governor of the National Resilience Institute (Lemhanas).

Prof. Muladi once underwent treatment at the Army Hospital (RSPAD) in Jakarta before breathing his last.

