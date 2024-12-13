Former Deputy Minister Detained for Questioning After Fatal Shooting in Prachin Buri



PRACHIN BURI: Police have detained Sunthorn Wilawan, a former Deputy Minister of Public Health, for questioning following a fatal shooting at his residence that resulted in the death of provincial assemblyman Chaimes Sitthisanitphong, also known as Sgt. Tong. The incident, involving Mr. Sunthorn’s subordinates, took place amidst discussions about upcoming elections for the Provincial Administrative Organization.

According to Thai News Agency, the shooting occurred at Mr. Sunthorn’s large house in Prachin Buri, where he serves as the president of the Prachin Buri Provincial Administrative Organization. Police arrived at the scene and negotiated with individuals inside the house to assess the situation. The subsequent investigation uncovered multiple bullet casings on the ground floor and found the body of Mr. Sitthisanitphong, who had been shot multiple times and was discovered on the stairs. Three alleged gunmen, identified as Mr. Sunthorn’s subordinates, were arrested at the scene.

Local reports indicate t

hat the meeting at Mr. Sunthorn’s house was intended to discuss the upcoming 2025 election for the Provincial Administrative Organization presidency. Tensions reportedly arose when Provincial Administrative Organization member Tong advocated for his wife or another candidate to run, while Mr. Sunthorn intended to support his own candidate, potentially related to his family. The negotiations failed, leading to the altercation and subsequent shooting. During the incident, Mr. Tong’s followers attempted to intervene but were met with gunfire, resulting in injuries to two individuals who were later hospitalized.

The police detained Mr. Sunthorn, along with his subordinates, including Mr. Thanasonakorn and Mr. Saksith, for questioning to determine the motive behind the shooting. Authorities have confirmed that the questioning of Mr. Sunthorn at the Prachin Buri City Police Station adhered to legal protocols due to his presence at the scene of the crime. The investigation aims to uncover the reasons behind the act

ions of Mr. Sunthorn’s subordinates.