Foreigners asked to apply for onshore visas by Sept 20

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Directorate General of Immigration under the Law and Human Rights Ministry has asked foreign nationals staying in Indonesia to apply for onshore visas by September 20, 2020.

“The matter is contained in Circular of the Director General of Immigration No. IMI-GR.01.01-0409 dated August 18, 2020,” chief of public relations and general affairs at the Directorate General of Immigration, Arvin Gumilang, said in a written statement released on Tuesday.

Under the circular, foreign nationals holding permits of stay originating from visas on arrival (VOA), single or multi-entry visas, APEC Business Travel Cards (ABTC), or crew members of transport means, and those who have secured emergency/force majeure stay permits (ITKT) need to extend their stay permit or apply for visa approval and report to the local immigration office by September 20, 2020 at the latest.

Foreign nationals holding visit visas, temporary resident permits, or permanent resident permits that have expired and cannot be extended in accordance with the law and have secured emergency/force majeure stay permits (ITKT) have also been asked to apply for visa approval and report to the local immigration office by September 20, 2020.

Foreign nationals who fail to meet the requirements may be subjected to administrative measures in the immigration field, Gumilang said.

“The administrative measures in the immigration field come in the form of overstay charges or fines,” he said.

Source: Antara News