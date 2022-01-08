Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of December 2021 reached US$144.9 billion, or declined slightly from $145.9 billion in November-end of 2021, according to Bank Indonesia (BI).

“The foreign exchange reserves decreased in December 2021 since the government had to pay off foreign debts,” BI’s communication department head, Erwin Haryono, noted in a statement here on Friday.

The current reserves level was estimated to be adequate to cover eight months of imports or 7.8 months of imports and payments of the government’s foreign debts.

Haryono remarked that it was also still above the international adequacy standard of around three months of imports.

The foreign exchange reserves were able to support the external sector security and maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability, according to BI.

In the near future, BI views the foreign exchange reserves as being adequate, supported by maintained economic stability and prospects in line with various responses to boost economic recovery.

Source: Antara News