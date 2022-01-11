Published by

Mongabay

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government plans to reopen its capture fisheries sector to foreign investment, prompting concerns among marine observers about a return to the rampant illegal fishing practices that previously depleted the country’s fish stocks. The fisheries ministry has drafted a regulation that, among other things, will welcome back foreign investment in Indonesian companies that catch marine fish. The country’s capture fisheries sector, which serves both the domestic and export markets, has since 2016 excluded from foreign investment in an effort by then-minister Susi Pudjiastuti t…

