Food crisis grows as spiralling prices spark export bans

Published by

Reuters UK

By Nigel Hunt LONDON (Reuters) – A global food crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine escalated on Wednesday as Indonesia tightened curbs on palm oil exports, adding to a growing list of key producing countries seeking to keep vital food supplies within their borders. The conflict in Ukraine is threatening global grain production, the supply of edible oils and fertiliser exports, sending basic commodity prices rocketing and mirroring the crisis in energy markets. Palm oil is the world’s most widely used vegetable oil and is used in the manufacture of many products including biscuits, m…

Read More