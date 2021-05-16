FM Marsudi attends OIC meeting on Israeli aggression against Palestine

Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno LP Marsudi attended an Open-ended Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee to discuss Israeli aggression against Palestine, held virtually on Sunday.

“The meeting was organized specifically to discuss the Israeli aggression in the Palestinian territories, particularly Al Quds Al Syarif or Jerusalem and also the Gaza Strip,” Retno Marsudi said in a virtual press conference here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by 16 ministers and deputy foreign ministers as well as representatives from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries.

During the emergency meeting, the participants expressed their concerns over the current situation in Palestine. The Indonesian Minister encouraged each member state of the OIC to use their respective influence to stop the acts of violence and impose de-escalation and ceasefire immediately.

The meeting’s participants also exchanged ideas about various international forums and mechanisms that could be used to help Palestine and ease the ongoing tension.

Meanwhile, in addition to holding the ministerial level meeting, the OIC also held a leaders’ meeting to discuss the situation in Palestine.

“During the talks, the President of the Republic of Indonesia also discussed a follow-up to the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting and the Afghanistan peace process,” she said.

The Indonesian President, the Prime Minister of Malaysia and the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam have agreed to issue a joint statement regarding the common stance of the three countries on the current situation in Palestine.

“And according to the plan, we have discussed at the foreign ministerial level that this joint statement will be issued tonight,” Retno Marsudi said. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the aggression carried out by Israel against Palestine must be stopped immediately.

“Indonesia condemns the Israeli attacks causing hundreds of casualties, including women and children. The Israeli aggression must be stopped,” the President tweeted on his official Twitter account @jokowi on Saturday (15/5) afternoon.

Jokowi was concerned over the escalating violence in Palestine and held talks with several state leaders to discuss the issue.

“In the last few days I have talked with the President of Turkey, Yang Dipertuan Agong of Malaysia, the PM of Singapore, the President of Afghanistan, the Sultan of Brunei Darrusalam, and the PM of Malaysia,” he said. At least 145 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including 41 children, have been killed by the Israeli air strikes since Monday. Some 950 others have been wounded. In the occupied West Bank, the Israeli forces have killed at least 13 Palestinians.

At least 10 people in Israel have also been killed, with two new deaths reported on Saturday, according to Aljazeera.

Thousands of Palestinian families are taking shelter in United Nations-run schools in northern Gaza amid the Israeli offensive.

Israeli jet fighters have bombed a number of buildings in Gaza, including residential apartments, and a building that hosted media offices such as Aljazeera and the Associated Press (AP).

