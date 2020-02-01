Floods swamp Tangerang City, Banten

Tangerang, Banten (ANTARA) – Floodwaters, reaching heights of between 10 centimeters and a meter, inundated 23 locations in four sub-districts in Tangerang City, Banten Province, on Saturday.

“As of this afternoon, 23 locations are inundated with waters ranging between 10 centimeters and 100 centimeters deep. We are currently handling them,” Taufik Syahzaeni, an official of the Tangerang municipality administration, stated here on Saturday.

Flooding, caused by the overflowing of Leduk River, affected several streets, including Galeong Karawaci in Karawaci Sub-district, and residential areas.

Furthermore, 12 locations in Periuk Sub-district, including the Alamanda Bridge area, Gebang Raya Village residential area, Pondok Arum area, and Garden City housing complex were flooded.

Flooding also affected eight locations in Benda Sub-district and two elementary schools in the Neglasari Sub-district.

The Tangerang authorities deployed several personnel to tackle the impacts of floods and helped evacuate those in need of safer places.

Source: ANTARA News